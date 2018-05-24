‘Eye-popping’ Number of Children Abducted by Illegals, Used To Pose as Families

A growing number of illegal immigrants are abducting children in order to falsely claim them as family members in an effort to improve their chances of gaining entry into the United States, according to a report Tuesday by The Washington Times.

According to statistics provided by the Department of Homeland Security, there have been 191 cases of children having to be separated because of fraudulent family claims during the first five months of fiscal year 2018. That far exceeds the 46 cases reported for all of 2017.

That puts the U.S. on pace for more than 400 such attempts this year, which equates to a 900-percent increase over last fiscal year.

“The eye-popping increase in fraud and abuse shows that these smugglers know it’s easier to get released into America if they are part of a family and if they bring unaccompanied alien children,” Katie Waldman, a Homeland Security spokeswoman, told the newspaper.

“These loopholes make a mockery of our nation’s laws, and Congress must act to close these legal loopholes and secure our borders.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1