Russian to judgment: Adam Schiff declares Trump admin most corrupt EVER
There’s a reason why this is the most scandal-plagued Administration in modern history. When you combine an unethical President with one-party rule, it is an invitation to ruin. Power corrupts, and Trump’s absolute power has corrupted all too absolutely.
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 23, 2018
After Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump, Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff was among the first to claim that Russia “hacked the election” in collusion with Donald Trump. Evidence of Democrat election season shenanigans continues to mount, but based on the accusations from the anti-Trump Resistance, Schiff’s fully prepared to ignore all that and declare Trump a threat to the Republic – READ MORE
