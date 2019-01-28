 

Extramarital affair with Kamala Harris? Former San Francisco mayor, 84, admits it happened

Share:

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown addressed his past extramarital relationship with U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris in his weekly column Saturday, saying he may have boosted the presidential hopeful’s career.

“Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago,” Brown wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

“Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker. And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco.”

Brown, 84, pointed out that he also helped the careers of other prominent California Democrats, such as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

“The difference is that Harris is the only one who, after I helped her, sent word that I would be indicted if I ‘so much as jaywalked’ while she was D.A.,” Brown wrote. “That’s politics for ya.” – READ MORE

Share:
Staff