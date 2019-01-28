Music legend Charlie Daniels blasts NY’s Dem governor over new abortion law: ‘Satan is smiling’

Music icon Charlie Daniels blasted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a Saturday tweet, asserting that a new state law that legalizes abortion up until birth threatens to make the Empire State resemble an infamous Nazi concentration camp.

“Watch the wrinkles on Cuomo’s face lengthen as the ramifications of the thousands of murders he has sanctioned come to bear on him,” Daniels, 82, tweeted. “The NY legislature has created a new Auschiwitz dedicated to the execution of a whole segment of defenseless citizens. Satan is smiling.”

Cuomo has come under fire from faith leaders and pro-lifers for the passage of the Reproductive Health Act. He called the law “a historic victory for New Yorkers and for our progressive values” on Jan. 22, the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the United States.

In celebration of the law, Cuomo directed One World Trade Center and other landmarks to be lit in pink.