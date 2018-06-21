EXPOSED: Media Admit Goal Is to Replace Trump Voters with Illegal Aliens

The Washington Post’s Max Boot Has Finally Said Out Loud What Many Of Us Have Known For Years, That The Unholy Trinity Of The Establishment Media, Far-left Democrats, And Never Trump Want To Use Illegal Immigration As A Means To Cancel Out The Votes Of The 63 Million Americans Who Voted For President Trump.

In a wildly dishonest column filled with hysterical half-truths, countless lies of omission, self-righteous preening, and fake news, Never Trumper Boot finally lays his cards on the table with this closing revelation: “If only we could keep the hard-working Latin American newcomers and deport the contemptible Republican cowards — that would truly enhance America’s greatness.”

Jennifer Rubin, Boot’s Never Trump confederate at the Washington Post — a far-left, anti-Trump outlet that frequently spreads fake news and falsehoods — approvingly tweeted out Boot’s sentiment.

"If only we could keep the hard-working Latin American newcomers and deport the contemptible Republican cowards — that would truly enhance America’s greatness." yes!

https://t.co/ygouIRXjhP — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 18, 2018

While Boot’s stated wish is, of course, monstrous, give him credit for being honest, for finally saying out loud what Democrats and the establishment media have been championing for decades — which is to replace everyday Middle Americans with untold millions of subservient illegal aliens who will steal our jobs, vote “correctly,” and provide elites with cheap lawn and child care.

The Hispanic vote in Texas will continue to increase. By 2024 Democrats can win Texas, Arizona and Florida. A big blue wall of 78 electoral votes. https://t.co/6FT0NJyjyP — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 23, 2018

Earlier this year, Julian Castro, a powerful Democrat, also let the cat out of the bag – READ MORE

