Obama’s Inaction on Immigration Loophole Separated More Than Quarter Million Child Border Crossers

President Obama’s Inaction On Closing A Legal Loophole In The Immigration System Led To More Than Quarter Of A Million Child Border Crossers Being Sent To The United States And Separated From Their Foreign Families.

The 2008 law known as the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA) allows unaccompanied minor children to permanently remain in the U.S., leaving the vast majority of them in child care centers run by the Department of Health and Human Services and in homes with sponsors.

These unaccompanied minors are generally sent by their families in Central America to cross into the U.S. so that they can be permanently resettled in the country.

Between Fiscal Year 2010 and Fiscal Year 2016, the Obama administration apprehended more than a quarter of a million unaccompanied minors at the border, and almost all of these minors were eventually resettled across the U.S. with sponsors. – READ MORE

