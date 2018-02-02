Explosive FISA Memo Confirms True Pundit Exposé Five Months Ago That Detailed How FBI Paid Steele to Compile Trump Dossier

The controversial FISA memo released today in unclassified form by the House Intelligence Committee confirms a September 2017 story broke by True Pundit detailing how the FBI contracted with ex-spy Christopher Steele to compile the bogus Trump dossier.

And what we know today is even more troubling. The FBI paid for falsified evidence to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on the President.

Think about that.

The memo in numerous parts confirms the FBI had a contract with Steele to compile the dossier and in fact, according to the FISA memo, the FBI fired Steele at one point for speaking to the media.

A Sept. 14th True Pundit story — 5 months ago — first broke that then-FBI Director James Comey and then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe paid Steele more than $100,000 to compile the anti-Trump dossier.

FBI insiders say fired FBI Director James Comey and Andrew McCabe, deputy FBI director, used Bureau funds to underwrite the controversial dossier on President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, sources confirm.

And the deal to dig dirt on a presidential candidate was put together with the help of Sen. John McCain, sources said.

These new revelations in fact might be the worst kept secrets in Washington, D.C. but now rank-and-file FBI agents want the Bureau to come clean on its relationship with the author of the problematic Trump dossier, former British spy Christopher Steele.

True Pundit first received intelligence from FBI sources in March that the Bureau had struck a financial deal with Steele in 2016.

Federal law enforcement agents have since divulged to True Pundit:

Steele was likely paid in the $100,000 range by the FBI for the research. Perhaps even more.

Sen. John McCain was involved in brokering the introduction of Steele or Steele’s preliminary research to FBI bosses.

The FBI routinely pays third-party private Intel firms to gather evidence used to secure federal search warrants and arrest warrants, as well as FISA court warrants.

The FBI does not vet the privately commissioned investigators, like Fusion GPS, who work “off the books” for the Bureau.

The FBI pays such contractors from a budget that is not part of its public expenditures. The transactions are confidential, therefore, Freedom of Information Requests (FOIA) on such transactions are easily and legally denied.

Steele and the firm Fusion GPS may have performed additional privately-commissioned intelligence work for the FBI.

The Steele dossier on Trump has since proven to be chalk-full (chalk, not “chock” used intentionally here) of wild and unproven intelligence.

The more disturbing revelations however, is that a GOP U.S. Senator from the same party as Trump likely assisted the FBI to perform a bogus investigation of a presidential candidate during the 2016 election; the results of which were leaked to the news media in an attempt to boost Democrat Hillary Clinton’s chances of winning the presidency.

Also, it now appears the FBI had a definitive role in digging dirt on a presidential candidate with the likely intent to sway an election.

It’s little wonder the FBI has blocked efforts to turn over records on its relationship with Steele, Fusion GPS, and McCain’s role in putting the two entities together.

True Pundit’s Intel on this has been building since March:

Told Nick Short @PoliticalShort in early March Twitter chat that the FBI hired British spy Steele to concoct the Trump Dossier. It's true. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 13, 2017

this is true! — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) September 13, 2017

