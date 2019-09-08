Experts Rip Warren For Opposing Top Way To Reduce CO2 Emissions

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said this week during CNN’s climate change town hall event that if she is elected president, she will not only oppose nuclear energy but she will plan on eliminating the use of nuclear energy by 2035.

“In my administration, we won’t be building new nuclear plants,” Warren during the event. “We will start weaning ourselves off nuclear and replace it with renewables.”

Warren’s comments stand in stark contrast to what experts have said needs to happen in order to cut carbon emissions.

"The International Energy Agency has concluded that meeting the goal of keeping warming to no greater than two degrees Celsius would require doubling global nuclear energy generation capacity by 2050," The Washington Examiner reported. "The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which is often cited as the leading authority by liberals, reached a similar conclusion."