Pete Buttigieg shares extreme abortion defense. Then his pastor brother-in-law fires back.

The brother-in-law of Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg is calling on the South Bend mayor to “repent” for invoking the Bible to defend late-term abortions.

During an interview on “The Breakfast Club” Friday, Buttigieg said life only begins when a baby takes a breath — and claimed the Bible supports his view:

Right now, they hold everybody in line with this one piece of doctrine about abortion, which is obviously a tough issue for a lot of people to think through morally. Then again, there’s a lot of parts of the Bible that talk about how life begins with breath. And so even that is something we can interpret differently

Those comments crossed the line, according to Rhyan Glezman, the pastor of a small Michigan church whose brother, Chasten, is married to Buttigieg.

“I feel a sense of responsibility and stewardship of my faith to stand up and say something, to say, ‘No, that’s not true,'” Glezman told the Washington Examiner. – READ MORE