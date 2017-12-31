An Expected 11 Degrees Fahrenheit Makes Times Square NYE Celebrations The Coldest In Years

An expected 11 degrees Fahrenheit will make the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration in New York the coldest in years, according to a report published Saturday.

Those eager to watch the ball drop in Times Square are warned to avoid alcohol, wear layers, and cover exposed skin, according to a warning from city and state officials, reported The Guardian. The wind chill is expected to be around zero degrees in New York City.

This is the second coldest predicted New Year’s Eve at Times Square, the coldest being recorded at one degrees in 1917. If the temperature does reach a frosty 11 degrees, it would tie with New Year’s Eve in 1962. – READ MORE

