London NYE Celebrations Overseen by Rooftop SAS Snipers

London’s New Year’s Eve celebrations will be overseen by rooftop snipers from Britain’s elite Special Air Service (SAS), according to reports.

“Snipers have been positioned at key locations to ensure all routes leading to areas like Trafalgar Square are covered,” said a source quoted by The Sun.

“They will be using armour-piercing ammunition and the world’s most powerful sniper rifle.”

The newspaper names the firearm as the Barrett Light .50 anti-material rifle, designed to stop military equipment — or, in the event of a terror attack, a civilian vehicle such as a car, van, or lorry.

The British capital has suffered several terror attacks this year, starting with 52-year-old Khalid Masood ploughing through pedestrians on London Bridge, before stabbing PC Keith Palmer to death outside the Palace of Westminster. – READ MORE

