‘Exhausted’: Border Agents Continue to Trudge Through the Months-Long Crisis at the Southern Border

As the immigration crisis at the southern border continues to grow, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents are feeling the effects.

The U.S. is on track to apprehend over one million migrants attempting to enter the country through the southern border this fiscal year. So far, hundreds of thousands of migrants have been apprehended by CBP, putting a strain on resources and manpower that has forced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to release 168,000 migrants on their own recognizance.

(…)

Some agents have spoken out on how “exhausted” they are from dealing with the large number of people being held in the facilities.

Wesley Farris, the second vice president for the National Border Patrol Council’s El Paso chapter, explained that agents at the border are “exhausted” both “physically” and “mentally.”

“If there’s going to be a front-page headline about what’s happening on the border as it pertains to Border Patrol agents, it should be, ‘Exhausted,’” Farris said. “That’s what we are — exhausted — in every avenue. Exhausted mentally. Exhausted physically.” – READ MORE