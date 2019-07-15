Antifa praises ‘martyr’ who tried to firebomb ICE facility — and urges others to take ‘direct action’

The Seattle faction of Antifa has released a eulogy for their “comrade” who was killed by police on Saturday after he attempted to firebomb an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Tacoma, Washington.
Seattle Antifascist Action both praised the attacker — Willem Van Spronsen — as a “martyr” and urged others to follow in his footsteps with “direct action.”
The group wrote on Facebook:
When our good friend and comrade Willem Van Spronsen took a stand against the fascist detention center in Tacoma, he became a martyr who gave his life to the struggle against fascism. He was kind and deeply loved by many communities; we cannot let his death go unanswered.
Throughout history we idolize figures like John Brown for their courage to take the ultimate stand against oppression, and today we stand strong in our support for yet another martyr in the struggle against fascism. May his death serve as a call to protest and direct action. – READ MORE