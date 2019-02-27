‘EXECUTING BABIES’: Trump Unleashes On Democrats Voting Against Bill Preventing Newborns From Being Killed

President Donald Trump slammed Democrats on Monday evening for refusing to support legislation that would prevent innocent newborn babies from being killed if they were born alive after surviving an abortion.

“All but three Democrats voted against a procedural motion on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, denying it the necessary 60 votes to proceed,” The Mercury News reported. “The final vote count was 53 in favor and 44 opposed.”

“Senate Democrats just voted against legislation to prevent the killing of newborn infant children,” Trump tweeted. “The Democrat position on abortion is now so extreme that they don’t mind executing babies AFTER birth.”

“This will be remembered as one of the most shocking votes in the history of Congress,” Trump continued. “If there is one thing we should all agree on, it’s protecting the lives of innocent babies.”

The Mercury News added: “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has sought to put Democrats – and 2020 candidates in particular – on the record on the issue after recent comments made by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam of Democrats. McConnell also plans to hold a vote in the coming weeks on the Green New Deal climate-change legislation as he has cast the Democrats as extreme.” – READ MORE