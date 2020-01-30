EXCLUSIVE: Telecom CEO & Pioneer Blasts FBI, DOJ, NSA — ‘They’re the Largest Organized Crime Family in America’

There is something very poetic about the truth, mostly because in today’s media it is so hard to find — but that is not the case here, where a Telecom legend and pioneer just blasted the Justice Department and its Deep-State co-conspirators, offering us all an alarming glimpse of the truth.

In a rare interview, Telecom legend Joseph P. Nacchio reflected on his controversial tenure as chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Qwest Communications International on the latest episode of the Thomas Paine Podcast. And it is an explosive, shocking interview about how the FEDs conspire to tap your phone calls, internet — legally or not — and destroy anyone who gets in the way. You won’t find raw Intel in the mainstream media or cable TV.

Here is an excerpt from the podcast.

Nacchio referred to the Justice Department as the “largest organized crime family in America” and offered other astoninshing insights, especially on mass and wayward government surveillance of telecommunications:

“I have no respect, no respect for our system of government and laws. I think the elite — whether it’s the rich political Elite — or whether it’s a governmental Elite (the Deep State), that are always there irrespective of the president — and the politicians and the swamp so to speak — I think it’s totally corrupt.



You have universal surveillance, you have this overcriminalization of America where everybody’s breaking the law every day and the government can get information on anybody. Okay, and when they decide you’re a problem, you’re cooked — that to me would make George Orwell turn over in his grave; It would make Stalin and Hitler envious they were born a century too early.”

And that’s just the stuff we can put in print — Listen to the Full interview below …

Warning — this podcast has explicit language.

