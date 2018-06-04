KELLYANNE CONWAY TALKS ‘500 DAYS OF AMERICAN GREATNESS’

June 4, 2018 marks the 500th day of President Donald Trump’s tenure in the Oval Office, and the White House intends to use the occasion as a way to highlight the president’s accomplishments so far with a “500 days of American greatness” media campaign, White House officials tell The Daily Caller.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway reviewed the last 500 days of the Trump administration in a lengthy exclusive interview with TheDC. The 500 day mark comes at a pivotal in-between moment for the White House as the president increasingly hits the campaign trail in a bid to help Republicans preserve the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“We look at the 500 days as a more formal inflection point to remind everybody of the sheer velocity and volume that has marked the last 500 days,” she said, adding that if she could think of a single uniting theme for the beginning of the administration it is that “America is back.”

“It’s a different approach of a business man, who has signed the back and front of a paycheck, who understands risk and reward, who understands how to create a job,” she said. The presidential counselor also pointed to ongoing diplomatic talks with North Korea, exiting the Paris Climate Accords, imposing tariffs on several countries, and diminishing ISIS.

The Trump Administration’s Greatest Setback

TheDC pressed Conway on what the administration’s greatest setback was in the last 500 days of the Trump administration, which she considered “not having enough votes to pass even more legislation more quickly.” The presidential counselor noted that Trump has attempted to go as far around this impediment as he can through existing powers and executive actions.

On Undoing Obama’s Legacy

Conway rejected the notion that “Making America Great Again” is simply a rollback of former President Barack Obama’s legacy, saying, “one thing I noted recently to someone is how infrequently President Obama’s name is mentioned during our workday.” She explained: “It’s not so much that we say ‘oh let’s get rid of what President Obama was doing,’ it’s more what do we do for the 30 million Americans who have no health insurance? Who were promised and lied to that you could keep your doctor and keep your coverage.”

