Huckabee: ‘Please, God, Let Nancy Pelosi Continue to Be the Voice of the Democratic Party’

Nancy Pelosi raised some eyebrows when she dismissed an extremely positive jobs report, and Mike Huckabee says her latest remarks are great for the Republican Party.

Reacting to U.S. businesses adding 223,000 jobs in May and unemployment numbers hitting an 18-year low, the House Minority Leader was less than impressed.

“May’s jobs report shows that strong employment numbers mean little to the families hit with soaring new costs under the Republicans’ watch,” the she wrote in a statement released Friday.

On “Fox & Friends” on Sunday, Huckabee quipped that if Pelosi was given a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, she would complain that it was too heavy and too labor intensive to pick up.