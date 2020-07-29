EXCLUSIVE: Hard-Hitting Blistering Raw Interview on Anthony Fauci Uncovers FAR MORE Disturbing Dirt — Top Virologist Dr. Judy Mikovits Cuts Loose Like Never Before

Share:

“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.” Take it from Dr. Judy Mikovits who leaves no stone unturned in a scathing, blistering interview on the Thomas Paine Podcast. And the new dirt on Dr. Anthony Fauci is even more alarming than before. Listen above.

Ep. 34 — EXCLUSIVE: The Hardest Hitting, Most Scathing & Blistering Raw Interview on Anthony Fauci Uncovers FAR MORE Disturbing Dirt — Top Virologist Dr. Judy Mikovits Cuts Loose Like Never Before With New Allegations Against Fauci.

This story is developing.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Newer Articles
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.