Democratic candidate says she laughed repeatedly at video of officer hit in face by projectile — and withdraws from race amid outcry

A Democratic candidate for an Illinois county board has withdrawn from the race after backlash over her tweet saying she laughed repeatedly at a video showing a law enforcement officer hit in the face by a projectile, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Hadiya Afzal, 20 — who won the March primary for the DuPage County board’s District 4 seat — wrote on Twitter, “I’ve been watching this on repeat for fifteen minutes and laughing every single time,” the paper said.

The video in question shows what appears to be an officer at a protest throwing an object off-screen while behind a barricade wall and then recoiling after getting hit in the face by a projectile, the Tribune said.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas called Afzal’s tweet “hateful & sick.” – READ MORE

