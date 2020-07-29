Democratic candidate says she laughed repeatedly at video of officer hit in face by projectile — and withdraws from race amid outcry

A Democratic candidate for an Illinois county board has withdrawn from the race after backlash over her tweet saying she laughed repeatedly at a video showing a law enforcement officer hit in the face by a projectile, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Hadiya Afzal, 20 — who won the March primary for the DuPage County board’s District 4 seat — wrote on Twitter, “I’ve been watching this on repeat for fifteen minutes and laughing every single time,” the paper said.

Hateful & sick. Does @JoeBiden agree? Will any reporter ask him? https://t.co/flUCbRneXu — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 26, 2020

The video in question shows what appears to be an officer at a protest throwing an object off-screen while behind a barricade wall and then recoiling after getting hit in the face by a projectile, the Tribune said.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas called Afzal’s tweet “hateful & sick.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --