Excerpts From Alexander Vindman’s Testimony To Congress Raises Questions About Credibility

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee has started to raise serious questions about his credibility as an alleged expert on Ukraine as the recently released transcript of his testimony contained surprising excerpts.

Vindman, who was born in Ukraine and immigrated to the United States, is supposedly the White House’s top expert on Ukraine at the National Security Council (NSC), yet transcripts from his testimony showed that he appeared to lack even basic knowledge of recent events inside Ukraine.

During one exchange, Vindman thought that the Obama administration provided lethal military assistance to Ukraine when, in fact, the Obama administration did not.

In 2014, it was widely reported that Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko begged the Obama administration for weapons to combat Russian forces and that the Obama administration refused to supply the weapons.

“Blankets and night vision goggles are important, but one cannot win a war with a blanket,” Poroshenko said, according to the Associated Press. – READ MORE

