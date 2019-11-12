WATCH: JPMorgan CEO calls economy ‘most prosperous the world has ever seen’ — which bodes well for Trump’s re-election

If JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon’s assessment of the United States economy is correct, then President Donald Trump should handily win re-election in 2020.

Speaking with CBS’ Lesley Stahl in a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday, Dimon highlighted the current strength of the U.S. economy.

“This is the most prosperous economy the world has ever seen.” The CEO of America’s biggest bank, Jamie Dimon, says the U.S. consumer is “quite strong” https://t.co/fFUJgepYXG pic.twitter.com/LeLfgp56yN — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 11, 2019

“The consumer, which is 70 percent of the U.S. economy, is quite strong. Confidence is very high. Their balance sheets are in great shape. And you see that the strength of the American consumer is driving the American economy and the global economy,” he explained.

When asked about the “unpredictability” of the economy, Dimon doubled down and predicted that the trajectory of the economy only has one direction — up. – READ MORE