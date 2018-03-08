Ex-Russian spy, daughter poisoned by nerve agent in ‘targeted’ act, British authorities say

A former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned by a nerve agent in a “targeted” act, British authorities revealed Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said a police officer who came into contact with the substance that sickened Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, also fell ill, collapsed, and is in “serious condition.” All three are in comas, Sky News reported.

Rather unsurprisingly I’ve just been told this evening that all three of those seriously ill after being exposed to a nerve agent in Salisbury (Sergei Skripal, his daughter and a police officer) currently remain in intensive care at Salisbury Hospital – all in comas. — Nick Stylianou (@nmsonline) March 7, 2018

Rowley said authorities are “working closely with a wide range of specialists” to determine the exact nerve agent involved.

Rowley stressed that while police are treating the poisoning as an attempted murder, they have no evidence of a widespread threat to others. Chief medical officer Sally Davies told reporters the poisoning posed a “low risk” to the general public.

“Our role now is to find out who is behind the attacks,” Rowley told reporters, adding that authorities as asking for the help from the public as they build a timeline of events of what led up to the poisoning. The Met Police said in a news release they are appealing to anybody who visited Salisbury town center and surrounding areas on Sunday for more information. – READ MORE

