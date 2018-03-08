Sean Spicer: Jim Acosta Is A ‘Classless Carnival Barker’ (VIDEO)

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer took aim at CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta in a Tuesday evening appearance on Fox News.

“With respect to Mr. Acosta, what this comes down to in the recent tweet that he sent with respect to Sarah Sanders, he said that she, by not calling him, didn’t show courage. Let’s be honest. Jim Acosta is a carnival barker that is clueless and classless,” Spicer declared, adding “Don’t talk about not getting a question being a lack of courage. Courage will serve this country and act like an adult.” – READ MORE

