Ex-‘Roseanne’ producer: Don’t relaunch show if Roseanne Barr benefits financially

Whitney Cummings, a comedian and former “Roseanne” executive producer, said she would oppose any reboot of the show that would allow Roseanne Barr to benefit financially, TMZ reported Monday.

“My heart is broken about it. I don’t really have words at the moment, but maybe they can salvage the legacy in some way but, if it benefits her financially, it’s a bad move,” Cummings said.

ABC canceled “Roseanne” last month shortly after Barr posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, who had been an aide to former President Obama.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr, an avid supporter of President Trump, wrote using Jarrett’s initials. – READ MORE

