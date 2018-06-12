John Oliver: Hannity came up with ‘s—tiest conspiracy theory ever’ to try to defend Trump (VIDEO)

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver said on Sunday that Fox News host Sean Hannity had come up with the worst conspiracy theory ever to defend President Trump.

Hannity, in discussing the infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer they’d been told could offer damaging information on then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, referenced on his show this past week a May 18 Daily Caller story that said a Russian-American lobbyist who participated in the meeting claimed to personally know Clinton.

“So let me get this straight: You seem to be implying Hillary Clinton sent someone into Trump Tower to offer her opponent dirt on herself,” Oliver said. “You know what? Congratulations, Sean Hannity, you’ve officially come up with the shittiest conspiracy theory ever.”

Oliver went after Republicans for trying to diminish public opinion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible Russian collusion. – READ MORE

