Ex-Navy SEAL running for Congress in Texas after Dems flipped seat in 2018

A Dallas-area congressional seat will be “red again,” retired Navy SEAL and Republican congressional candidate Floyd McLendon promised Thursday.

House Democrat Colin Allred seized the 32nd Congressional District seat in Texas during the 2018 midterm elections, unseating Pete Sessions, who had held the office since 2003.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” with hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt, McLendon said his platform for the district hinges on giving the power to his voting constituents.

“It’s understanding that it’s a grassroots effort,” he explained. “But also, too, it’s a relationship that needs to be rebuilt — with myself as the leader.”

McLendon also said that he would better communicate and tackle the issues that are important for his district. – READ MORE