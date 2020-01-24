Laura Ingraham Reveals Emails Tying Alleged Whistleblower To Obama WH Meeting On Burisma Corruption, Hunter Biden

Fox News host Laura Ingraham revealed emails on Wednesday night that connected the alleged Ukrainian whistleblower with a 2016 meeting that the Obama administration held with Ukrainian officials about corruption involving Ukrainian gas company Burisma. The emails also discussed whether the role that 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, had with the company could complicate any investigation.

“The chain centers on a request from New York Times reporter Ken Vogel,” Ingraham began. “ May of 2019, Vogel sends an email to State Department official Kate Schilling about a story he was working on regarding an Obama-era meeting with Ukrainian prosecutors. In his request, Vogel mentions a name who some have reported is the whistleblower. We have not yet confirmed this name, so we are blacking it out for here.”

Ingraham read the email from Vogel, which stated: We are going to report that State Department official Elizabeth Zentos attended a meeting on the White House on January 19th, 2016, with Ukrainian prosecutors and embassy officials. The subjects discussed included efforts within the United States government to support prosecutions in the Ukraine and United Kingdom of Burisma holdings and concerns that Hunter Biden’s position with the company could complicate such efforts.

"On May 1st, State Department official Kate Schilling forwarded Vogel's email to her colleagues Elizabeth Zentos and George Kent Remember him? He was one of the House Democrats all-star impeachment witnesses," Ingraham said. "According to Schilling's email, Kent has previously been a source for Vogel — I wonder how many times. Follow up emails reveal the conversation ending on May 3rd when the State Department eventually declined to comment."