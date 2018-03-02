Ex-Googler’s explosive sexual harassment lawsuit says she found a coworker hiding under her desk

Loretta Lee, a software engineer at Google who worked at the company for seven years before being fired in February 2016, is suing for sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination. Lee alleges that Google had a deeply ingrained “bro culture” that facilitated harassment for years, and Google did nothing to help.

“In a male-dominated workplace, Plaintiff was frequently subjected to sexual harassment as her male co-workers engaged in inappropriate behavior and made lewd remarks to her,” the lawsuit claims, saying that Google “failed to prevent this severe and pervasive sexual harassment.”

The instances of “bro culture” named in the suit go from minor, like firing Nerf guns, to more serious issues like repeatedly having her drinks spiked with whiskey. In one particularly alarming incident, Lee came back to her desk to find a “relatively unknown” male coworker hiding underneath. He popped out and said “You’ll never know what I was doing!”

“The incident with the co-worker under her desk unnerved her. Plaintiff [Lee] had never spoken to that co-worker before. She was frightened by his comment and believed he may have installed some type of camera or similar device under her desk,” the lawsuit says.- READ MORE

