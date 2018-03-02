Police responding to shots fired report at Central Michigan University

There are reports of a shooting at a dormitory on the campus of Central Michigan University.

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

Police are responding after multiple reports by students Friday morning about a possible shooting on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall. CMU also sent an alert to students, and students say classrooms are on lockdown.

Please avoid Campbell Hall until we hear more information. We received an emergency alert of shots fired in Campbell Hall. – READ MORE

Crazy day when the FBI has to search your town for an active shooter. Everyone in mount pleasant please stay safe. Praying that we see an end to this violence soon. pic.twitter.com/WVSFXi1i4u — c a s e y (@kcxmaae) March 2, 2018

11:00 am ET –

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

10:15 am ET –

Police are walking around outside the apartment with assault rifles, helicopter still overhead. This cannot be real. — Shawn Bednard (@CallMeBednard) March 2, 2018

#Breaking: 2 shot inside @CMUniversity dorm.

Police patrolling lots, chopper in air looking for shooter. pic.twitter.com/ijvQ2hIFn7 — Shawn Ley (@ShawnLeyLive) March 2, 2018

10:00 am ET –

BREAKING: 2 people reportedly shot at Central Michigan University. Campbell Hall. Gunman still on the loose. @WWJ950 — Roberta Jasina (@Robertanews) March 2, 2018

#Breaking: @CMUniversity campus is on lock down, classes cancelled per students after receiving an automated call alerting of shots fired inside Campbell Hall.#Local4 — Shawn Ley (@ShawnLeyLive) March 2, 2018

9:45 am ET –

CMU students:

Drove past Campbell Hall on my way into town and situation seemed under control. Until the curve of west campus where several cops were surrounding a car. — Glyn Casey Hunt (@GlynCaseyHunt) March 2, 2018

BREAKING: CMU UPDATE This alert just sent to students It says suspect is still at large & advises people to shelter in place@9and10News pic.twitter.com/Uff5g7GS1W — Alex Jokich (@AlexJokichTV) March 2, 2018

Reports of Shots fired at Campbell hall, subject is a male last seen with mustard colored jeans and a blue hoodie, pistol potentially in waistband. He is not in custody and on foot north of Campbell hall. Do not move from where you are #cmich #cmu — Connor Byrne (@ConnorByrn3) March 2, 2018

Reports that shots were fired this morning near Campbell Hall at Central Michigan University. Students being told the shooter is still at large. @WWJ950 — Roberta Jasina (@Robertanews) March 2, 2018

Please avoid Campbell Hall until we hear more information. We received an emergency alert of shots fired in Campbell Hall. — CHSBS at CMU (@cmuCHSBS) March 2, 2018

Just saw 8 cop cars drive by me on campus. Got a call 1 minute later saying there was a shooting on CMU campus. Crazy world. — Tim Wilson △ (@dontouchmystuf) March 2, 2018

Hiding in a classroom because somebody wants to start shooting in Campbell hall 🙂 — Cath (@CatherineLAmour) March 2, 2018

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *