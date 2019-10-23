Ex-DNC Official Shreds Sanders for Defending Gabbard Against Clinton’s Remarks

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) made news Monday night after he defended fellow presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) against allegations that she is a Russian asset.

That tweet didn’t sit well with former Democratic National Committee field director Adam Parkhomenko who made no secret of his distaste for Sanders in a series of tweets:

Fuck Bernie. I’d forgotten how much I despise that asshole. Thanks for the reminder. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 21, 2019

On Monday, night President Donald Trump defended Gabbard while speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity as IJR has previously reported:

“I don’t know Tulsi Gabbard, but I know one thing: She’s not an asset of Russia.” – READ MORE