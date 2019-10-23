Lindsey Graham On Impeachment: ‘This Is A Lynching In Every Sense’

After conservatives across social media were wondering when Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) would rise up in defense of President Donald Trump with the same furious force that he exhibited during the Brett Kavanaugh fiasco, the senator publicly declared on Tuesday that Trump was right to declare the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry a “lynching.”

“I think it’s pretty well accurate—this is a shame, this is a joke,” Graham told reporters. “This is a lynching in every sense. This is un-American. I’ve never seen a situation in my lifetime as a lawyer where somebody’s accused of a major misconduct who cannot confront the accusers, call witnesses on their behalf, and have the discussion in the light of day so the public can judge.”

Graham’s comments came in response to the president’s use of the word “lynching” in reference to the impeachment inquiry in a Twitter post on Tuesday, prompting outrage from Democrats, who were seemingly unaware of the fact that they used the exact same word in reference to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment during the late-90s.

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the president, without due process or fairness or any legal rights,” Trump said. “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!” – READ MORE