Ex-Cuomo Aide Convicted On Multiple Corruption Charges

A Manhattan federal court jury convicted Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo’s former top advisor Joseph Percoco on multiple corruption charges on Tuesday after its eighth day of deliberations.

Percoco, 48, was found guilty of “conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and solicitation of bribes,” and was found not guilty of “extortion and conspiracy to commit extortion,” The New York Times reported.

The verdict followed five weeks of testimony on charges that Percoco, 48, of South Salem, got over $300,000 in bribes set up by lobbyist Todd Howe, the star government witness, from co-defendants Peter Galbraith Kelly, an energy executive, and Steve Aiello and Joe Gerardi, Syracuse developers.

Kelly allegedly had his company, Competitive Power Ventures, hire Percoco’s wife for a $90,000-a-year “low show” job to get help on a Hudson Valley power plant and a pollution-credit pact with New Jersey. The Syracuse men allegedly paid $35,000 for Percoco to help cut red tape on state-funded projects, and push a raise for Aiello’s son, who worked for Cuomo. – READ MORE

