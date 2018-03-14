Stanford reverses decision, will allow American flag on College Republicans’ apparel

The Star-Spangled Banner is no longer banned at Stanford University.

The California college last week reversed its controversial decision that would have banned the American flag on College Republicans’ apparel.

“We are glad that Stanford has made the right decision. The Stanford College Republicans are honored to have seen the support of patriots across the country for our organization,” College Republicans’ president John David Rice-Cameron told Fox News. “We are now more emboldened than ever to continue our efforts to promote liberty on Stanford’s campus.”

After initially rejecting the College Republicans’ t-shirt design because the logo contained a portion of the American flag, a school official said Stanford decided to approve the apparel and is reconsidering its trademark policy.

“Stanford College Republicans is welcome to use the images of the U.S. flag reflected in the current design of its logos,” university spokeswoman, Lisa Lapin, told Fox News. “We now recognize that the specific policy was framed in an overly restrictive manner.” – READ MORE

