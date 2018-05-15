Ex-Clinton Adviser: ‘No Blue Wave Coming,’ Only ‘Red Wave’ Of Democrat Party’s Blood

On Sunday, a former adviser for President Bill Clinton joined New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable” to discuss the upcoming 2018 midterms where he warned that the Democrats’ “blue wave” is not coming.

Political commentator Dick Morris told host John Catsimatidis that the Democrats have overplayed their hand by going after President Donald Trump with scandals that have little-to-nothing behind them.

“I think that [Democrats] see fool’s gold in these scandals,” Morris said. “They’re putting everything behind the Stormy Daniels scandal and Michael Cohen … and the country doesn’t give a damn.”

“There is no blue wave coming,” Morris exclaimed. “There is a red wave. And what makes it red is the blood of the Democratic Party.” – READ MORE

