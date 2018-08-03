Ex-CIA Chief John Brennan Panics: Calls on Congress to Warn POTUS of “Dire Consequences” If Mueller Probe Ended

Former CIA Director-turned-Twitter-troll John Brennan once again fired off a warning shot to President Trump Wednesday.

..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

John Brennan responded to President Trump by accusing him of obstructing justice by stating AG Sessions should stop the rigged witch hunt.

Individuals of conscience who believe in rule of law should denounce this blatant effort to obstruct justice. As Mr. Trump’s desperation to protect himself grows, he could turn words into actions, prompting a Constitutional crisis. Congress must warn Trump of dire consequences. https://t.co/VUU9M2WcYZ — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 1, 2018

Brennan then called on Congress to warn the President of “dire consequences” should he decided to end the Mueller investigation.- READ MORE

Stating that Brennan is “no stranger” to the problem of “vital, secret details” being leaked by security clearance-holding television commentators, Paul hearkened back to 2012.

The Kentucky Senator claimed that Brennan, then Obama’s top White House adviser on counter-terrorism, gave classified information to a group of former Obama advisers turned TV commentators about a Yemen terror plot that Washington had “inside control” of through a double-agent.

After Brennan’s briefing, one of the call’s participants, Richard Clarke, went on ABC and broadcast the government implying that there was a Western spy inside the Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula bomb-making group.

John Brennan’s careless leak to former intelligence officials turned television commentators helped compromise an operation and risk the life of a double agent, and who knows what other objectives it also hindered or outright prevented. This is exactly why former intelligence officials who are now talking heads on television should not continue to have a security clearance.– READ MORE

