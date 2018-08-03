Sean Hannity RIPS CNN’s Jim Acosta: ‘People See Through Your Lying BullSh*t’ For What It Is’

Acosta then attacked FOX News’ Sean Hannity Wednesday evening from his Twitter account, calling the conservative host a “propagandist for profit.”

Acosta tweeted: Hannity is a propagandist for profit, peddling lies every night. He says he’s just a talk show host, not a journalist. But he’s injecting poison into the nation’s political bloodstream warping public attitudes about the press. I’m confident in the long run the truth will prevail.

Hannity ripped fake news Acosta in response…

Jimmy @Acosta sorry your precious feelings are hurt & that people see through your lying bullshit for what it is. FAKE NEWS. #CNNSUCKS — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 2, 2018

Jim Acosta continued his whining into Thursday after Sarah Sanders refused to publicly declare the media is not the enemy of the American people. Acosta called for protests at the White House after chaos erupted in the briefing room Thursday.- READ MORE

Wednesday, on HLN’s “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered,” CNN Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta said being shouted at by Trump supporters at a rally in Tampa, Florida, last night, “felt like we weren’t in America anymore.”

Acosta said, “I mean, honestly, it felt like we weren’t in America anymore. I don’t know how to put it any more plainly than that. Americans should not be treating their fellow Americans in this way. But unfortunately, what we’ve seen—and this has been building for some time since the campaign—I’ve been talking about this as an issue since the campaign. When the president, during the campaign, referred to us as the dishonest media, the disgusting news media, liars, scum, and thieves, and so on, and then he rolled that right into the Oval Office, and started calling us the fake news and the enemy of the people, he is whipping these crowds up into a frenzy, to the point where they really want to come after us.”

He continued, “And my sense of it, S.E., is that these opinions that these folks have at these rallies, they’re shaped by what they see in the primetime hours of Fox News and what they hear from some conservative news outlets that just sort of give them this daily diet of what they consider to be terrible things that we do over here at CNN. It’s very unfortunate, but it’s a pitting of American against American and honestly, it needs to stop.” – READ MORE

