Ex-CIA Chief Brennan Attacks Kavanaugh: His ‘Temperament and Blatant Partisanship’ Are Disqualifying

Former CIA director John Brennna praised Christine Blasey Ford and blasted Brett Kavanaugh on Twitter this afternoon.

Key takeaways this week: Dr. Ford is a national treasure; Sen. Jeff Flake is an admirable man with a conscience, while craven politician Lindsey Graham is not; Kavanaugh’s temperament and blatant partisanship are disqualifying of a Supreme Court seat. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) September 29, 2018

Brennan, who’s been very outspoken against President Donald Trump in the past few months, called Ford a “national treasure” and commended Senator Jeff Flake for his call to delay the vote by a week to allow for an FBI investigation first.- READ MORE

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Sunday that he plans a “full scale” investigation into who among his Democratic colleagues leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter, accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, to the Washington Post.

Graham appeared on ABC News‘ “This Week” to discuss Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, and doubled down on harsh comments he made during his opportunity to question Kavanaugh, accusing Democrats of malfeasance, and implying that Dr. Ford was railroaded by operatives.

“We’re going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again,” Graham said.

“The FBI will do a supplemental background investigation, then I’m going to call for an investigation of what happened in this committee. Who betrayed Dr. Ford’s trust?” he continued. “Who in Feinstein’s office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?” – READ MORE