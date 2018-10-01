Report: NFL Teams Still Have No Interest in Signing Colin Kaepernick

If You Think That Carolina’s Recent Signing Of Former Anthem-protester Eric Reid Means That Colin Kaepernick’s Signing Must Be Just Around The Corner, You Should Think Again.

According to NBC Sports: Kaepernick’s agents are calling, texting and emailing NFL teams, but those all have been either ignored or unreturned, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Sunday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation. So the quarterback, who tweeted his congratulations to former 49ers teammate Reid earlier in the week, still isn’t likely to join a team this season.

La Canfora reported that Kaepernick continues to work out in the hopes of finding a team. He hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season with the 49ers, who aren’t interestedin bringing back their former starter, even after Jimmy Garoppolo’s season-ending knee injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said as much Monday.

Some speculate Kaepernick’s collusion suit against the NFL is a factor in teams not signing him, but that evidently wasn’t the case with Reid, who’s also involved in that case. Panthers general manager Marty Hurney told La Canfora that signing Reid “was purely a football decision,” and new owner David Tepper didn’t object to the signing. – READ MORE

Nike nearly cut Colin Kaepernick from its roster of sponsored athletes before eventually deciding to include the controversial free-agent NFL quarterback in a new set of advertisements, according to The New York Times.

The sportswear giant has drawn scrutiny for featuring Kaepernick, the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem, as part of a national marketing campaign that marks the 30th anniversary of the iconic “Just do it” slogan. CEO Mark Parker indicated that the publicity nonetheless benefited Nike. The company saw “a real uptick in traffic and engagement, both socially and commercially,” following the launch of the campaign, Parker told analystsOpens a New Window. during an earnings call this week.

“We know it’s resonated actually quite strongly with consumers,” he added.

Nike reportedly came close to severing ties with Kaepernick amid backlash from some NFL fans over national anthem protests that spread across the league last season. In 2017, Nike officials debated whether to drop the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, the Times report said, citing two sources with knowledge of the discussions. – READ MORE