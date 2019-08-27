Evidence from Jeffrey Epstein 2006 case sheds light on his Palm Beach lifestyle

A document dump in the investigation involving the sheds new light on his first arrest in Palm Beach, more than a decade ago, and uncovers new connections between the billionaire and his alleged victims.

CBS12 News obtained about 2,000 pages worth of documents, as well as audio and video files, used as the state’s evidence against Jeffrey Epstein when he was initially arrested in 2006.

Messages victim’s left for Epstein uncover what Federal prosecutors recently called a involving dozens of underage girls, according to an unsealed federal .

“ wants to know if she should bring her friend with her tonight,” reads one message left for Epstein. Another message reads that a redacted name cannot come to Epstein’s house a certain night because of soccer practice.

Epstein is accused of operating the from 2002 until 2005. According to the indictment, prosecutors claim Epstein paid hundreds of dollars in cash to girls as young as 14 to have sex with him at his home in New York and at his estate in Palm Beach. Prosecutors said Epstein knew many of his victims were under the age of 18 and vulnerable to exploitation.

On Monday, the State Attorney's Office handed over evidence and interviews from over 10 years ago.