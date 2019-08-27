In-depth investigation reveals Jeffrey Epstein’s links to scientists were ‘even more extensive’: report

Alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein maintained something of a cloak of respectability even after he was jailed for soliciting an underage girl, according to an in-depth new investigation.

“Jeffrey Epstein gave more money to science than previously acknowledged, including to famous researchers, leading universities, an independent AI pioneer, and even a far-right YouTuber who took Epstein’s money to make videos on neuroscience,” BuzzFeed News reported Monday evening. “An extensive BuzzFeed News review of Epstein’s donations, public acknowledgements of funding, and meetings that happened after his release from jail, shows that his links to top scientists continued after he was first convicted for sex crimes in 2008.”

According to authorities, Epstein committed suicide by hanging while incarcerated in the federal prison in Manhattan.

“Epstein’s scientific friends, including Harvard mathematical biologist Martin Nowak and celebrity physicist Lawrence Krauss, introduced him to other leading scientists after his release from jail. The full extent of the Epstein’s largesse may be millions of dollars higher than the sums recorded by his foundations in filings to the IRS because Epstein’s philanthropy is entangled with that of his billionaire associate Leon Black,” the investigation concluded.

The investigation revealed several major scientists with close links to the disgraced financier.

“ Nowak, a Harvard mathematical biologist, seems to have been Epstein’s favorite scientist, regularly mentioned in press releases issued by his foundations. The financier donated $6.5 million to launch Nowak’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics at Harvard in 2003 — although Epstein claimed, apparently falsely, to have given $30 million,” Buzzfeed reported. – READ MORE