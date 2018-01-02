Every Day of the 2016 Campaign, Somebody in DOJ/FBI Gave to Clinton

Donors used online forms thousands of times while contributing small amounts to the failed Democratic presidential candidate

Sherri Berthrong retired as a lawyer after 37 years at the Department of Justice (DOJ) in 2015, but that didn’t end her ability to influence the government. Beginning June 1, 2016, she made a small contribution to Hillary Clinton every few days — right through the November 8 election.

Berthrong’s individual contributions averaged only $15.90 each and totaled $1,177, a tiny part of the record-setting $1.2 billion the former secretary of State spent in a losing campaign against Donald Trump, according to data compiled by opensecrets.org.

But the Alexandria, Virginia, resident was not unique among DOJ and FBI employees in making dozens of small donations throughout the campaign. Lafayette Anderson, a supervisory administrative officer in the FBI’s Washington field office, clicked on the send button 113 times, beginning April 1, 2016.

Anderson, who lives in Glen Burnie, Maryland, contributed a total of $1,414 to Clinton, averaging $12.51 for each donation. Unlike Berthrong, however, Anderson often gave two and sometimes three times in a single day. – READ MORE

