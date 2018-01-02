The Earth Is So Hot from Global Warming, Sharks Are Freezing to Death

If the earth is supposed to be getting warmer, someone forgot to tell a few sharks.

In fact, beachgoers were pretty shocked to find a pair of thresher sharks washed up on Cape Cod.

The Boston Globe reported that Michelle Wcisel, program director for the local conservatory, said that two thresher sharks were frozen when they washed up on Skaket Beach in Orleans and Chipman’s Cove in Wellfleet.

Wcisel admits that frozen turtles are known to wash up on these beaches, but frozen sharks quite a bit rarer. – READ MORE

