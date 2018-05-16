‘Every American Heart Bleeds Blue’: Trump Tells Stories of Heroic Fallen Officers (VIDEO)

President Trump honored fallen officers at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, telling stories of some of those who gave their lives.

“Today every American heart bleeds blue,” said Trump at the 37th annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

The president saluted the family of Lt. Aaron Allan, a Southport, Indiana, police officer who was killed in the line of duty last year, leaving behind a six-year-old son.

Allan, an Air Force veteran, was shot and killed by a man that he was attempting to rescue from an overturned vehicle. – READ MORE

