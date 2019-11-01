Evangelical leaders gather to pray for Trump at White House, blasting impeachment effort

Evangelical pastors and leaders met and prayed with President Trump amid House Democrats‘ drive toward impeachment.

Fox News spoke with Pastor Jack Graham, Ralph Reed and the Rev. Johnnie Moore, three of the 25 leaders in attendance on Tuesday morning for an hourlong, wide-ranging meeting in the Roosevelt Room at the White House. There, Trump was greeted with a standing ovation.

“We discussed our support,” said Graham, the pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas. “We assured him that evangelicals across America support him. …We are unwavering in our support for the president.”

Trump did not appear preoccupied with the impeachment inquiry, the advisers said, adding that the majority of their time was focused on various accomplishments: the nomination of federal judges, criminal justice reform, the defense of religious freedom, abortion reduction, the child tax credit, opportunity zones, the battle against opioid addiction and human trafficking, the Islamic State and the targeted operation leading to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“We prayed for the president, with thanksgiving, as always, that he would know God’s wisdom and strength as the president of the United States,” Graham said, noting they offer to pray for Trump frequently. It’s a gesture he “always welcomes,” ever “appreciative of the people who pray for him across the country.” – READ MORE