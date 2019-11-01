Top Minnesota Dem: Omar’s ‘Present’ Vote on Armenian Genocide ‘Deeply Troubling’

A top Minnesota Democrat criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar for voting “present” on a House resolution acknowledging the reality of the Armenian genocide.

The House voted 405-to-11 to condemn “the killing of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923,” and officially label it genocide. Omar voted present, a decision Minnesota House majority leader Ryan Winkler, a fellow member of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, called “deeply troubling.”

“The current Turkish regime is a dictatorship and is bent on destroying the Kurdish people in what could be a genocide in present time,” he said. “ Americans, especially progressive Americans, should be speaking with one voice against Turkish genocide historically and currently.”

Omar attempted to deflect from the controversy by comparing the systemic slaughter of Armenians to the U.S. founding.

“A true acknowledgment of historical crimes against humanity must include both the heinous genocides of the 20th century, along with earlier mass slaughters like the trans-Atlantic slave trade and Native American genocide, which took the lives of hundreds of millions of indigenous people in this country,” Omar said in a statement to CNN. – READ MORE