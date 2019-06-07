EV Owners In Illinois Must Pay $248 A Year To Make Up For Lost Gas Tax Revenue

As if people in Illinois weren’t being taxed enough as a result of the state’s ongoing pension crisis, now electric vehicle owners in the lowest rated state are going to have to pay $248 in annual registration fees next year – $100 more than what owners of gas burning cars pay – according to the Chicago Tribune.

The higher fee is part of the state’s road improvement legislation. The fee is a massive hike from the $17.50 a year that EV owners currently pay, but significantly lower than $1000 fee that lawmakers proposed last month in a bid to compensate for the loss of state gas tax revenue.

Tom Coleman, 69, of Naperville said: “They’ve cut it back from an outrageous number to a more reasonable number. Most EV owners are going to feel a lot better than $1,000, but still upset.”

Of course, just because it’s been postponed does not mean it will not happen, and with the state chronically on the very of insolvency, Illinois will keep on trying to extra a pound, or several hundred gallons, of virtual gasoline from environmentally conscious electric car owners. – READ MORE

