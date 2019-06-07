Trump Tells Ingraham That Pelosi ‘Is a Disgrace’ and Biden ‘Doesn’t Get’ China

Ingraham noted that Speaker Pelosi in the past day or so said some “pretty harsh things” about Trump. “She said, ‘I don’t want impeachment, I want him in prison.’ How do you work with someone like that?” asked Ingraham.

“I think she’s a disgrace,” replied Trump. “I actually don’t think she’s a talented person. I’ve tried to be nice to her because I would have liked to have gotten some deals done. She’s incapable of doing deals. She’s a nasty, vindictive, horrible person. The Mueller report came out it was a disaster for them. They thought their good friend Bobby Mueller was going to give them a great report and he came out with a report with 13 horrible, angry Democrats who are totally biased against me. A couple of them worked for Hillary Clinton. They then added five more, also Democrats, with all of that two-and-a-half years — think of it — from before I even got elected they’ve been going after me and they have nothing.”

Trump also said he had a new name for the speaker: “Nervous Nancy. Nancy Pelosi’s a disaster, OK?” he said. “She’s a disaster and let her do what she wants, you know what? I think they’re in big trouble … Ask Nancy, why her district drug needles all over the place? It’s the most disgusting thing what she’s allowed to happen to her district [in California, which includes the city of San Francisco]. With needles, with drug addicts, with people living in the middle of the streets, with people living on the sidewalk … She ought to focus on that because she’s a disaster and she made a statement . It was a horrible, nasty, vicious statement while I’m overseas.”

Trump noted quite rightly that if he himself had made “any statement about anybody,” meaning an American political leader, while he was traveling to other countries, people would say, “‘Why would he do that when he’s overseas?’ … She is a terrible person and I’ll tell you her name, it’s Nervous Nancy because she’s a nervous wreck.”

Ingraham noted that this past Tuesday, “Joe Biden once again downplayed the China threat at one of his town halls in New Hampshire.”

Trump sighed and said, “He just doesn’t get it. He doesn’t get it.” – READ MORE