ESPN’s Stephen Smith Blasts Colin Kaepernick: ‘He Don’t Want To Play; He Wants To Be A Martyr’ (VIDEO)

On Saturday, ESPN’s Stephen Smith blasted former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick over his behavior on Saturday.

So, let me get this straight. Colin Kaepernick has been working out all of this time. Him, people in this camp, his … loved ones – everybody talking about, “He wants to play football! He wants to play football! He’s ready to play! Just give him the chance!”

So, what does the NFL do, recognizing that teams need a shield because they need something to hide behind because they know that, guess what, “If we bring this brother in for a workout and we don’t like him or we don’t want him, who knows what we’re going to get accused of? We need cover.” So the NFL provides that.

After noting that he’s sure Jay-Z “is involved,” as well as Roger Goodell, et al., Smith stated:

Forget all of that! This man wanted the chance. 25 teams show up in Georgia at the Atlanta Falcons’ practice facility – state of the art facility, NFL personnel, equipment, video, everything – and what does Colin Kaepernick do? Not Tuesday, when he found out about it. Not Wednesday. Not Thursday. Not Friday. Saturday, three hours before the workout because of some issue with a liability waiver.

Colin Kaepernick wants to change the venue; Colin Kaepernick wants his own receivers; Colin Kaepernick wants to video things himself; Colin Kaepernick wants the media. This Colin Kaepernick, media can’t find him! He ain’t done no interviews; he ain’t talked to nobody; media can’t find him – but he wants the media available now.

You see? You see? He don't want to play; he wants to be a martyr. But guess what? It ain't working this time.