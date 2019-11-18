Feminist Chrissy Teigen Calls Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik ‘Trash’

On Sunday, supermodel and left-wing activist Chrissy Teigen called Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY) “trash.”

As reported by The Daily Wire, George Conway, husband to White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, was first to call Ms. Stefanik “lying trash.” He also promoted a doctored photo of the Republican flipping off a camera, which, of course, never actually happened.

really? I’ve called you trash before — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 17, 2019

“ is lying trash,” Conway posted to Twitter, urging people to donate to her Democratic challenger.

Stefanik countered: “And for you – the one thing I’ve NEVER been called in my life is TRASH. You need serious help. My opponent Taxin’ Tedra can have your sick support.” – READ MORE