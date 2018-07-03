True Pundit

‘Erratic and Arrogant’: Mexico’s New Leftist President Has Already Spoken Out Against Trump

Andrés Manuel López Obrador won Mexico’s presidential election on Sunday, and he’s made it clear where he stands with President Donald Trump.

López Obrador, who goes by AMLO, ran on a leftist campaign. His election marks the first leftist presidential win in 30 years for Mexico. However, all of his opponents also openly opposed Trump.

The president tweeted his congratulations before the official announcement of AMLO’s victory, expressing his eagerness to work with him.

However, Mexico’s new leader hasn’t said the same of Trump. AMLO described the president as “erratic and arrogant,” and he compared his opinions toward Mexicans to those of the Nazis toward the Jews.

“He is using all this campaign against Mexico as propaganda,” he said back in April, according to Vice, adding that there isn’t a “great threat” at the U.S.-Mexico border. – READ MORE

