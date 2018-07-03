‘Erratic and Arrogant’: Mexico’s New Leftist President Has Already Spoken Out Against Trump

Andrés Manuel López Obrador won Mexico’s presidential election on Sunday, and he’s made it clear where he stands with President Donald Trump.

López Obrador, who goes by AMLO, ran on a leftist campaign. His election marks the first leftist presidential win in 30 years for Mexico. However, all of his opponents also openly opposed Trump.

The president tweeted his congratulations before the official announcement of AMLO’s victory, expressing his eagerness to work with him.

Congratulations to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on becoming the next President of Mexico. I look very much forward to working with him. There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2018

However, Mexico’s new leader hasn’t said the same of Trump. AMLO described the president as “erratic and arrogant,” and he compared his opinions toward Mexicans to those of the Nazis toward the Jews.

“He is using all this campaign against Mexico as propaganda,” he said back in April, according to Vice, adding that there isn’t a “great threat” at the U.S.-Mexico border. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1